‘Hire Kuwaitis with special needs’

KUWAIT: The Public Authority of the Disabled (PAD) has instructed local companies to employ Kuwaitis with special needs, and gave grace periods for the private companies to make necessary preparations for hiring these citizens, said Majed Al-Saleh, a senior official at PAD’s educational services sector. Competent authorities will take legal action against non-abiding companies, he warned, stressing that they must abide by terms of a law regulating employment of this segment of the society in the private sector. — KUNA