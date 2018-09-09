Hijri New Year on 11th Sep (Tuesday)

KUWAIT: The Civil Service Commission announced yesterday that tomorrow (11-9-2018) will be holiday in all government departments on the occasion of the Hijri New Year. The crescent of Muharram was not seen yesterday evening – so today will be the 30th of Thul Hijja and tomorrow will be Muharram 1st. Hijri is calculated according to the Islamic lunar calendar and not the Julian or Gregorian solar one. It thus does not begin on January 1, but on the first day of the month of Muharram.