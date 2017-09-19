Hijri holiday on Thursday

Plan to safeguard Husseiniyas

KUWAIT: Ministries and all government institutions nationwide will be closed tomorrow to mark the Hijri New Year’s holiday, Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission (CSC) announced yesterday. Meanwhile, workplaces of unconventional and special nature will determine their holidays as they see fit, a statement issued by the CSC noted.

In another development, Interior Ministry’s Undersecretary Lieutenant General Mahmoud Al-Dosari yesterday announced a security plan to safeguard Husseiniyas during the Islamic calendar month of Muharram. Dosari, also the plan’s general supervisor, made his remarks in a press statement after chairing the final meeting to map out the plan for the security field operations committee.

The plan comes under the directions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah, and will be implemented firmly and comprehensively. It aims to protect lives and properties, and to ensure the safety of the people visiting Husseiniyas, Dosari said, adding the minister will evaluate the plan on daily basis. Dosari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Husseiniyas’ organizers for their constructive and fruitful cooperation with security men throughout current and past religious events. – Agencies