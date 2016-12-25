High quality material used in road maintenance

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) held a meeting with Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to discuss using the best quality material in roads’ maintenance. MPW’s Undersecretary Awatif Al-Ghonaim said a special team will examine the bitumen’s temperature while manufacturing, loading onto trucks and on unloading it in asphalt reservoirs. “These measures came after a number of contractors complained that they received bitumen at temperatures that exceed MPW specifications, which makes it hard to make proper asphalt mixtures,” she explained

Multimillion-dinar deposits Chairman of the parliament’s public funds committee MP Shuaib Al- Muwaizri said that the committee agreed to reopen and restudy all the issues studied by its predecessor panel and accordingly report to the Assembly. Muwaizri explained that the issues would include priorities like the multimillion-dinar bank deposits’ case. Responding to a question about his inquiry about funds paid by the Central Bank to current and previous ministers, he stressed that it is the right of MPs to query ministers and that his inquiry is constitutional.

By A Saleh