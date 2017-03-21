Heroin deliveries in Faiha

KUWAIT: An employee for the Ministry of Education was caught delivering drugs to houses in Faiha. A citizen living in the area noticed a car bearing the decal of the Education Ministry in his neighborhood late at night, delivering packages in people’s newspaper boxes. He contacted police who set up an investigation and caught the man, a Bangladeshi national, red handed in the act of delivering heroin. The man was arrested and sent to the drugs control department for further investigation.

Registered drug addicts in Kuwait numbered 15,000 in 2013, according to Dr Adel Al-Zaid, Director of the Kuwait Psychological Medicine Hospital. Dr Al-Zaid also noted that around 400 addicts are sent by the court annually to rehabilitation centers, Al-Qabas reported the same year. Deaths from drug overdoses average between 80-100 annually with heroin, cocain and shabu (meth) among the most popular illicit narcotics consumed in Kuwait.

In June 2016, authorities recorded a record 2.5 kilogram pure heroin bust, the largest ever in the Gulf country. Acting on a tip-off, counter-narcotics squads raided a house and arrested a Kuwaiti dealer trying to sell the stuff in the local market.

Arsonists caught

In other local crime news, two men, a Saudi national and a citizen, were arrested for arson for setting fire to a sweet shop in Jahra. The two men were apparently hired for KD 300 by a Syrian national. The two alleged arsonists drove to the shop and informed the guard to ‘convey their greetings’ to the shop owner. According to reports, the Syrian hired the two on behalf of a man currently locked in Kuwait’s Central Prison. The Syrian was ordered arrested and his name placed on the travel ban list.

Drunk man enters house

Police arrested a bedoon for entering his neighbor’s house drunk. The man called police telling them a stranger entered his house in Sulaibiya, and it was discovered he was under the influence of liquor, and said he thought it was his house. – Translated from the Arabic press