'Help people without expecting anything in return' – Make Kuwait Great

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

People are rushing to do good deeds during the holy month of Ramadan, for the association of doing good with a holy reward. Spiritually, people have become eager to compete to provide alms and feed the poor. The rope of goodness does not tear throughout the year for many people, because giving is a humanitarian responsibility to each individual. Whether it is material or moral, everyone can contribute positively to create a safer society and a sense of community.

Deema Soufi is an architect who holds a passion for photography. Organizing photo walks is an idea she has been working on for a couple of months. Her initiative was an architectural photo walk. Nevertheless, our question made her think of what might be a great idea for her upcoming project. “I would like to do a photo walk with a group and just talk to people, learn their stories. This would be fun and eye opening. Once a person discovers that every single person they meet is a person with a story, with struggle just like them, even if it is not the same type of struggle, this would raise the sympathy level and the value of those who are coming from different backgrounds” she said.

Soufi would also love to see filmmakers produce documentaries about the different communities of Kuwait, a production that could dig deep into the lives of families in the country. “I guess one of the main things that society is lacking in our time is sympathy. I would love to help people without expecting anything in return because that is not considered something normal nowadays, and that is just wrong. You meet someone, and they are really nice, they help you out for no reason. Rather of being appreciative, you start suspecting the reason behind it, and doubting that person. It is not supposed to be that way. Hence, for people to learn to just help other people for no reason, I think trust is an issue, and sympathy is an issue. They do not sympathize because they do not get to see how other people live. It is always the perfect picture that others portray,” she concluded.

By Athoob Al-Shuaibi