Heavy rains hit Kuwait, force road closures

KUWAIT: As predicted, heavy rains hit Kuwait yesterday, flooding several areas and forcing a number of streets closed – including main roads such as the Seventh Ring Road. The rains were associated with fresh south easterly winds with velocity reaching up to 60 km/h. Kuwait Meteorological Department had released a ‘severe’ weather warning yesterday for heavy rains that are likely to last through Friday morning. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat
|This article was published on 14/11/2018
Recent Comments