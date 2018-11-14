Heavy rains hit Kuwait, force road closures

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: As predicted, heavy rains hit Kuwait yesterday, flooding several areas and forcing a number of streets closed – including main roads such as the Seventh Ring Road. The rains were associated with fresh south easterly winds with velocity reaching up to 60 km/h. Kuwait Meteorological Department had released a ‘severe’ weather warning yesterday for heavy rains that are likely to last through Friday morning. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat