Heavy rains greet screening of Hollywood movie ‘Patton’ in Kuwait

KUWAIT: Heavy rains greeted the second Hollywood movie screened in Kuwait as part of the US Embassy’s ongoing Discover America Week. ‘First Man’ was the first movie that was screened at VOX Cinema at The Avenues last week. Discover America Week highlights 25 different events showcasing American culture, food, restaurants, fashion, music, film, education, tourism, business, automobiles and healthy lifestyles.

‘Patton’ was screened at Yarmouk Cultural Theater. Patton is a biopic about a controversial World War II hero General George S Patton. The film was specifically selected by the US Embassy to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the US Army Central Command and for their bravery, dedication and hard work in securing and preserving peace and stability in the region and the rest of the world, including America.

Speaking in a video played before the movie screening, US Ambassador to Kuwait Lawrence Silverman said: “To our soldiers deployed all over the world, and also in Kuwait, a happy 100th birthday! Thank you for your sacrifice in exchange of peace and stability. Thank you dear soldiers, civilians and family members.”

Ravi Candadai, US Embassy Councilor for Public Affairs, attended the occasion on behalf of the US ambassador. Candadai said that they selected the movie Patton to be showcased in this year’s Discover America Week as it talks about his achievements, accomplishments, his entry into the North African campaign and his outspoken criticism of the US post-war military strategy.

By Ben Garcia