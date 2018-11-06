Heavy rains flood Kuwait

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

KUWAIT: Heavy rains overnight led to extensive flooding across various areas of Kuwait Tuesday. Kuwait Airways suspended operations overnight, while government ministries and departments as well as public and private schools, universities and applied educational institutes were closed in response to the heavy rains and flooding.

Fire services and Interior Ministry officials were involved in rescue operations in flood areas, evacuating people including children from flooded buildings, closing roads and directing traffic away from flooded highways, underpasses and other areas.

Kuwait receives average rainfall of 75 to 150 millimeters (2.95 to 5.91 in) annually. Total rainfall overnight Monday was not yet reported.

Roads and area affected by flooding include:

– Jahra Road and Ghazali street heading toward City Centre.

– Kaifan, Blocks 1 & 2

– Sections of Cairo Street

– Sections of Fahaheel and Sabah Al Salem areas

– Coastal road opposite Fintas

-2nd Ring Road and sections of King Faisal road

– Aisha street opposite Sabah Al Naser area and the Central Prison area roads

– Fourth Ring Road near Riggae

– Ta’awon Street opposite Salwa

– 3rd Ring Road between Da’iya and Shaab areas

– King Fahad highway towards Kuwait City

– Ghous street

– Fifth Ring Road opposite Omariya

By Jamie Etheridge