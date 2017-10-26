Heavy fines for parking on zebra crossings

KUWAIT: Meanwhile, the interior ministry announced yesterday that owners of vehicles parking on pedestrian crossings will face heavy fines starting from Oct 29. This new policy is within the provisions of article 169 on keeping vehicles parked away from pedestrian crossings, said the ministry, adding that the violators’ vehicles will be impounded for two months and a fine of KD 15 will be imposed.

Violators will pay an additional KD 10 for transporting the vehicle to the facility and will be fined KD 1 daily during the period of impoundment, the ministry’s general department of public relations and security media said in a statement. The law bans stopping or waiting at pedestrian crossings or on pavements, the statement added. Article 209 of the traffic law allows the seizure of any vehicle if it violates rules and regulations, it noted. According to articles 208 and 210 of the traffic law, the department is not responsible for any damage that occurs while transporting impounded vehicles, it concluded. – KUNA