Heavy fines for camping violators: Municipality

KUWAIT: Heavy fines of up to KD 5,000 will be the punishment for those violating camping regulations, said Director General of Kuwait’s Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfohi yesterday. In a statement to the press, Manfohi said that setting campsites without licensed permission, polluting and other violations are acts liable for punishment. The municipality will be cooperating with the Environment Public Authority (EPA) to register violations against campsites owners, said the director, who called on all camping enthusiasts to abide by the law and avoid any acts that might harm the environment. —KUNA