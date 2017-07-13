Heat, humidity to prevail all day, night during weekend

KUWAIT: Kuwait Meteorological Department expected a hot humid climate to prevail all day and night during weekend due to the India’s seasonal low tide, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi, superintendent of weather forecast, said yesterday.

Maximum temperature will be between 46 and 48 Celsius by day tomorrow, and minimum between 30 and 32 by night with light to moderate wind over sea areas. Meanwhile, he expected a very hot weather tomorrow, with maximum temperature between 47 and 49 Celsius with light to moderate northwesterly wind, and minimum temperature between 29 and 31 Celsius. — KUNA