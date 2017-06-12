Heat brings new power consumption record

KUWAIT: Power consumption rates reached record levels of 13,440 megawatts on Sunday under a temperature that reached a maximum of 49 C degrees, a Ministry of Electricity and Water (MEW) official said yesterday. The previous record consumption rate, registered on August 15, 2016, was 13,390 megawatts, MEW Undersecretary Mohammad Bosherhi said. Kuwait has been affected by a heat wave this week with temperatures exceeding 50 C degrees.

Home businesses

Applying for a free small business licenses require that the applicant has a post office box, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Acting Minister of State for Youth Affairs Khaled Al-Roudhan stressed. Speaking to reporters a ghabqa held by the ministry of state for youth affairs following a coordination meeting by Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) and Kuwait Municipality officials, Roudhan noted that private residential areas will not be affected by home business licenses because they will not be developed into commercial stores. He added that the ‘free licenses’ will be mainly given for businesses such as software and website designs that can be done by an individual entrepreneur. Roudhan stressed that the new licenses will not be issued for citizens who are already government employees. Meanwhile, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Mohammad Al-Jebri said that the new free licenses will bring joy to the hearts of so many Kuwaiti young men and women.

In other news, Municipal Council member and head of the legal and financial committee Ali Al-Moussa stressed that during its ordinary session held yesterday, the council approved the mobile trucks chart.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi