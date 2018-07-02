Health Ministry to take charge of Jaber Hospital

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has asked the Ministry of Health (MoH) to assume responsibility of the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Hospital’s building from the Ministry of Public Works so as to manage and operate the facility. This came is a statement issued by the Cabinet following a weekly meeting yesterday. During the meeting, the Cabinet was briefed on recommendations by the joint ministerial committee for economic affairs and public services on mechanisms of operating the new health projects, according to the statement. The Cabinet decided to task the MoH, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance and the Civil Service Commission, with studying financial requirements and occupations for the new hospital, Jahra hospital and Sheikha Salwa Al-Sabah Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord Center.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet affirmed the importance of the upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Republic of China, scheduled to take place from the 7th to 10th of July, 2018. The visit will provide opportunities for an exchange of views on several issues of common interests, the Cabinet said in a statement after its weekly meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. The Cabinet took note of the delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir, which included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Minister of Finance Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh, Minister of commerce and industry Khaled Al-Roudan, Oil Minister and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rasheedi and several other top officials. – KUNA