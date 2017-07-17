Health Ministry sues lawyer over false ‘fake doctor’ claim

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has lodged a complained with the public prosecutor against a lawyer who it accuses of making up a false claim that an unqualified person has impersonated a Kuwaiti doctor working at a local medical facility.

Earlier yesterday, MOH warned of ‘legal ramifications’ over erroneous information on social media which claimed a Bangladeshi national’s impersonation of a Kuwaiti physician. “The information provided by a lawyer on social media has no basis in fact,” read a statement by the ministry, as it urged citizens and residents not to pay heed to false statements. Kuwaiti authorities continue to vigorously investigate a case of a Bangladeshi man posing as a doctor and charging patients for phony procedures, it added.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry denied that the lawyer came forward with evidence to prove that the man in question had impersonated a Kuwaiti doctor who had left Kuwait nearly thirty years ago. A lawyer had posted online that he gave police the Bangladeshi man’s ID and original passport, in addition to the forged Kuwaiti passport that allegedly belonged to a Kuwaiti man who used to work for the Health Ministry and also served as his sponsor. The Interior Ministry said in a statement that those claims are not true, and that police had instead called the lawyer who failed to provide any concrete evidence to support his claims.

By A Saleh