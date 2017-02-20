Health Ministry sponsors ‘prevention’ conference

KUWAIT: The ‘Prevention is a Goal’ conference opened yesterday under the patronage of Health Minister Dr Jamal Al-Harbi, who was represented by Assistant Undersecretary for Dental Health Dr Yousuf Al-Duwairi. The conference is organized by the ‘Prevention is a Goal’ voluntary team, in cooperation with the Health Promotion Department at the Health Ministry, Patient’s Aid Fund and Copthrone Hotel in Jahra.

Dr Duwairi said the goals of the conference are based on cooperation between participants, who are keen on instilling the principle of disease prevention, as prevention is better than cure. “We aim at promoting the principle of comprehensive health, which is the goal of the health ministry, to have the society enjoy comprehensive health security that covers physical, social, psychological, environmental and other aspects. He said Kuwait does not spare any effort or money for the sake of health promotion and care.

Meanwhile, President of the ‘Prevention is a Goal’ team Dr Musaed Al-Enezi, said the team is celebrating the first year of its existence, and it comes during auspicious occasions, as Kuwait is celebrating its 56th National Day, 26th Liberation Day and the 11th anniversary of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah’s ascension to power. He said the team has worked in various fields including health, environmental safety and other activities that promote the well-being of the society and its members. Dr Enezi thanked the sponsors and participants at the conference, adding success was only possible with their participation.

Meanwhile, Patient’s Aid Fund representative Jamal Al-Fouzan said such events are very important to make people aware of the importance of health promotion and benefits of prevention. He said the fund helps patients receive treatment which they cannot afford, regardless of nationality. The opening ceremony of the conference included a patriotic performance by school boys and girls, as well a video presentation that showed the achievements of the team in the past year.

By Abdellatif Sharaa