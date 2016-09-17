Health Ministry to introduce six new world-class naval boats

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Ministry of Health announced yesterday it has initiated talks with Canada to manufacture and supply six worldclass naval boats that is to be added to the existing marine ambulance fleet. Assistant Undersecretary for Medical Support Services in the ministry Dr Jamal Al-Harbi told Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the manufacturing of the boats would not take more than a year and a half.

Al-Harbi added that the ministry is keen to transform its plans into a working reality in accordance with its developmental strategy. He pointed to the attention and care given by the Board of Undersecretaries to support and promote the modernization and development of the maritime fleet of ambulances and to provide manpower in accordance with the plan.

He explained that the plan to strengthen and develop the fleet is divided into two phases; the first deals with training 60 paramedics and medical technicians on maritime rescue cooperation, while the second phase will be devoted to manufacturing and supplying marine boats according to specific sizes of no less than 15 meters to accommodate cases of intensive care. — KUNA