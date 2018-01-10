Health minister: Treat critical patients first, collect fees later

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decision prioritizing the treatment of urgent cases at all hospitals without any delay in diagnosis or providing immediate treatment in order to save patients’ lives and stabilize their condition. The minister’s resolution emphasized fees should only be collected once the patients are out of danger.

In other decisions, Sheikh Basel decided to transfer the citizen service department under the direct jurisdiction of the ministry undersecretary. He also ordered forming a special committee to investigate financial violations in a contract signed with a medical company as well as delays in not responding to Audit Bureau reports about financial violations.

Sheikh Basel also ordered re-forming the committee entrusted with inspecting dental services. In addition, the minister canceled a previous decision referring the head of the Amiri Hospital’s physiotherapy department Najla Al-Shami to prosecution.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi and A Saleh