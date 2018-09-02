Health Minister sets prices of medicines, pharmaceuticals

Ministry organizes 3rd Infectious Disease Conference

KUWAIT: Health Minister Dr Bassel Al-Sabah issued a ministerial decree yesterday setting the prices of a number of medicines and pharmaceuticals in Kuwait. The ministry did not make the actual price test available to the media. Meanwhile, the drugs and food supplements pricing committee at the Ministry of Health (MoH), headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Drugs and Food Control Dr Abdullah Al-Bader, took practical measures by having companies submit attested pricing certificate at registration, even if the registration has to do with MoH tenders.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday organizing the third Infectious Disease Conference under auspices of Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah on the 22nd and 23rd of September 2018. In this regard, Director of infectious diseases hospital Dr Jamal Al-Duaij said in a statement, on Sunday, that the conference, organized in cooperation with London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, aims at providing a platform to the audience to meaningfully connect and discuss new developments and research in the field of infectious diseases. Conference Chairperson Dr Munther Al-Hasawi said the conference includes interactive panel discussions, keynote lectures, plenary talks, poster sessions, workshop, symposium by international, regional and local speakers. The conference will cover updates in different aspects of tropical medicine, that are commonly seen in GCC countries like imported malaria, leishmania, hydatid disease, brucellosis, leprosy, typhoid fever, neglected tropical diseases, infectious diseases in returned travelers, and HIV medicine, he added.

By A Saleh and Agencies