Health minister refers former official to prosecution

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah has referred a former official at the Ministry of Health to Public Prosecution for hosting an Arab law professor in the fake capacity of a doctor. Sheikh Bassel, who also filed a libel suit against the ex-official, said in a statement yesterday that he has taken the action in implementation of directions by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to be firm against any financial irregularities. He has vowed that he will not be reluctant in taking necessary legal procedures against any person who may seek to squander public funds. In 2015, the former official was responsible for bringing in a law professor from an Arab country to partake in a convention held by the Ministry of Health in the latter’s fake capacity as a doctor. The ministry had to pay for that person’s travel and residency costs in the country. – KUNA