Health minister hails efforts of Kuwaiti surgeons

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday said a conference organized by the Kuwait Association of Surgeons sheds light on the excellent work of Kuwaiti surgeons participating in the continuous development of the health system in Kuwait. KAS is holding its second conference titled ‘Safe Surgery’ at Arraya Ballroom from Nov 21 to 23, in cooperation with the Kuwait chapter of the American College of Surgeons and the Arab Association of Surgeons for the first time.

“This conference coincides with launching and executing various development projects as part of the development plan of Kuwait and government’s work program. This targets the systematic improvement of healthcare quality to meet the global goals of sustainable development according to the World Health Organization,” he said during the opening ceremony yesterday.

The health ministry is cooperating with KAS and other NGOs related to the health field. “This collaboration strengthens the abilities of the health system to face challenges to ensure a healthy lifestyle for everybody. The ministry is keen to benefit from your research and experiences in different projects and programs. The scientific discussions and experiences of the participating experts along with the recommendations of this conference will significantly improve medical and technical performance in this important field,” Sheikh Basel added.

The conference is attended by over 30 international surgeons, in addition to all local surgeons. The main topic of the conference is safe surgery in order to achieve best results. The conference will also include three workshops and discussion panels. The event is accompanied by an exhibition of various local and international medical companies displaying medical equipment, support, services and others. Central Circle Co is one of the main participants in this event. At its large and modern booth, it is displaying medical healing equipment used by postsurgical patients.

Furthermore, an operations room is also available, where early checkup of patients will be done. Some booths are displaying surgical robots and other modern tools. During the conference, a surgical excellence prize will be given for the best research, in addition to other eight other prizes for research and six prizes for trainees in surgical programs.

KAS Chairman Dr Salman Al-Sabah said that during the three-day-long conference, over 100 scientific researches will be discussed in the discussion panels and workshops. “These researches cover the latest development and experiences in all fields of surgery. We are focusing on safe surgery to decrease death cases caused by surgeries. Also, a safe surgery is one of the main rights of patients, and to reach complete health coverage,” he pointed out.

By Nawara Fattahova