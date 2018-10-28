Health minister grants grace period for bedoons with expired ID cards

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Bassel Al-Sabah ordered giving a grace period to bedoons with expired security ID cards of six months starting from Nov 2018 until they can renew the cards. They are also exempt from all medical fees during the grace period. The minister also issued a ministerial decision forming a special committee to study a bill on amending medicine, dentistry and supporting professions’ practice law to keep abreast with related scientific developments.

Employees’ rights

Chairman of the employees’ syndicate at Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) Faleh Hindi Al-Ajmi held the company’s deputy CEO for financial and administrative affairs responsible for losing employees’ rights. He added that the company’s legal and administrative affairs staff have been unfair and lack the simplest principles of institutional work. Ajmi added that the syndicate had previously warned the deputy CEO of the bad performance of the legal and administrative affairs department, with which the syndicate tried to cooperate, but failed due to the department’s inflexibility.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi