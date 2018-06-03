Health minister cancels tenders worth KD 10 million

KUWAIT: Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah canceled tenders worth KD 10 million after an intensive review showed some malpractices. The minister had issued a ministerial resolution to review all tenders, practices and direct orders made to provide ministry facilities with various needs, said informed sources. The process resulted in discovering that some tenders can be substituted, while some had been approved for three years without signing any contracts, the sources said. Following the review, the minister gave orders to cancel a number of tenders of a total value of over KD 10 million, the sources added.

Price control

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan announced that the ministry is currently working on building a new system to electronically monitor prices and provide consumers with the prices of over 500 items sold at various outlets on a weekly basis. He added that the new system will allow consumers compare prices at various outlets. Responding to an inquiry by MP Riyadh Al-Adasani, Roudhan stressed that this system will create competitiveness amongst various outlets and lead to reducing prices by holding promotional offers for consumers’ benefit.

Roudhan said 63 stores had been closed for violating MoCI laws and regulations. He noted that the ministry inspects various co-ops and department stores using 30 inspection teams. In addition, Roudhan said that the ministry monitors all Ramadan promotional offers and sales and that its inspectors work 24/7 to control prices.

Election law

Head of the parliamentary interior and defense committee MP Askar Al-Enezi affirmed the committee’s keenness on preparing a report requested by the parliament about proposals made to amend the election law and rename electoral constituencies before the next parliamentary term commences. Enezi added that the committee will listen to and study all proposals before issuing its final report, so that the new law distributes constituencies fairly and selects a suitable voting system representing all sects.

By A Saleh