Health minister affirms immunization as necessity

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday that the national vaccination campaign against measles, German measles, parotid and polio aims at bolstering citizens’ health immunity. In remarks on the sidelines of launching the Sixth Arab Hematology Conference, the minister said the campaign has been launched in response to a recommendation by the World Health Organization to the GCC states.

Kuwait has been free of polio since 1986, minister Harbi announced, affirming necessity of regular vaccinations to keep the people of Kuwait immune from such diseases. The conference, agenda of which partially addresses broken blood cases among children, groups elite consultants from Arab, European countries and the United States of America.

Meanwhile, assistant undersecretary for public health Dr Majeda Al-Qattan indicated that the conferees will discuss pregnancy, newly-born cases and blood cancers. Dr Najat Rouheddine, the convention chairperson, said the agenda tackles various types of blood diseases, diagnosis and treatment. She added that participants from 25 countries will lecture about the diseases, immunization and stem cell innovations. – KUNA