Hayef queries work visa exemptions

KUWAIT: Islamist MP Mohammad Hayef sent a series of questions to the interior ministry inquiring about decisions by residency officials to exempt certain nationalities from visa restrictions. The lawmaker said that nationals of Iraq, Iran, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Lebanon and Syria require prior approvals from the interior ministry before they are issued with work permits in the private sector.

He asked if the assistant undersecretary has exempted certain nationals of those countries from such a requirement and demanded to know the number of such exemptions from May 15, 2014 till today. Hayef also asked if the assistant undersecretary is authorized to make such exemptions.

Separately, MP Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei said yesterday he has sent 51 questions to the oil and electricity minister and warned that if he fails to answer them in the stipulated period, he will file to grill him.

By B Izzak