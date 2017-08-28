Hawally Municipal inspectors launch inspection campaign

KUWAIT: The Municipality’s PR Department announced Hawally Municipal inspectors launched an inspection campaign on all stores and restaurants within the governorate.

The department added the campaign, led by the head of the emergency team Riyadh Al-Rabea, resulted in filing 50 citations including hiring workers without health certificates, using unlicensed ads, occupying extra space, violating cleanliness conditions and selling expired food items.

As part of the same campaign, Farwaniya municipal inspectors inspected various stores and “bachelor” residences in Khaitan. The campaign resulted in filing seven warnings to bachelors, five citations ad removing 21 ads.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun