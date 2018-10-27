Hashish smuggling bid foiled at airport

KUWAIT: An Arab woman was caught attempting to smuggle 107 grams of hashish on arrival at Kuwait International Airport. The drug was found in her purse. The arrest was the result of cooperation between customs and drugs fighting authorities.

No injuries

Hawally, Salmiya and technical rescue responded to a call about a fire in the kitchen of a fourth-floor apartment in a nine-story building in Hawally. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun