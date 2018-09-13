Hasawi plans to buy English club

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti businessman Fawwaz Al-Hasawi has declared his intentions to purchase a British football club without revealing which one, said informed sources. Notably, Hasawi had earlier bought Nottingham Forest football club before selling when it failed to qualify for the Premier League. The sources predicted that Hasawi plans to buy Charlton Athletic Club, an English professional association football club based in Charlton in southeast London that was founded in 1905 and currently plays in the Premier League.

MoH forms probe panel

The health ministry’s assistant undersecretary for private medical services affairs Dr Fatima Al-Najjar announced that a special committee had been formed to investigate some alleged violations in a private hospital. Najjar added that inspection teams had been sent to the hospital to examine the validity of the hospital staff licenses. She also stressed that all needed measures would be taken against the hospital in case of detecting any violations.

Naturgy wins project

The Naturgy Energy Group, formerly known as Gas Natural Fenosa, announced winning a project to generate 180 megawatts of electricity using wind power in Victoria, Australia, said the Renewablesnow website. According to the group, the contract’s tenure is of 15 years and it will be executed by Global Energy Generation, which is a joint venture between Naturgy and Kuwait Investment Authority.

By A Saleh