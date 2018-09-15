Hariri rejects allegations against Amir made in Al-Manar TV show

Info ministry denounces offensive remarks * Lebanese prosecutor preparing case

BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri affirmed yesterday his country’s admiration and respect towards Kuwait, rejecting all recent allegations by Al-Manar TV against HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This came in a press release by the office of Hariri during a reception of Kuwaiti Ambassador to Lebanon Abdulaal Al-Qenai.

Earlier, Lebanese State General Prosecutor Judge Samir Hammoud tasked the central criminal investigation department with scripting the interview conducted by Al-Manar with a media personality who slandered Kuwait and the Amir. Kuwait’s information ministry also fiercely condemned the allegations about recent talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and US President Donald Trump in Washington.

“What occurred on television screens is an act outside the Lebanese national consensus regarding relations with Kuwait and the rest of the Arab brethren,” said Hariri. He added that “Lebanon’s judiciary system is investigating the matter and will come up with a verdict”. The person who came up with the allegations against HH the Amir will face justice, affirmed Hariri, who stressed the strong relations linking Kuwait and Lebanon.

Qenai said HH the Amir, as a prominent regional and international figure, was above all controversies and allegations. With regards to the allegations, Qenai affirmed that the television channel, which allows such misinformation to spread, is known for its controversial stance on regional and international issues, indicating no act of such nature can affect the strong bilateral relations. The Kuwaiti diplomat thanked all Lebanese media outlets for voicing their utter rejection of these allegations against HH the Amir, affirming that it was reflective of the strong brotherhood amongst Lebanese and Kuwaiti people.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said yesterday the documentation of the interview is a prelude to legal proceedings to be undertaken by the general prosecutor. The local media personality, interviewed by Al-Manar, attempted to defame HH the Amir, making allegations about his recent meeting with Trump, prompting the Kuwaiti ministry of information to robustly denounce the allegations.

What was said represented “defamation, slander, falsification of facts and an attempt to mislead the public,” the ministry said in a statement. “These allegations are far from reality, containing offensive remarks that reveal evil and malicious intentions which will never affect the neighborly and historic relations between Lebanon and Kuwait,” it added. – KUNA