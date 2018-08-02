Harbor rescuers honored

KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad recently honored Al-Shamlan harbor rescuers who pulled a burning boat out of the harbor, which helped prevent flames from spreading to 240 boats that were docked there at the time.

Minor accidents

The implementation of the decision to settle minor traffic accidents at police stations had positive results on the traffic situation, and made procedures easy for involved parties, Director of Investigations Department at the Interior Ministry said. The settlement order began in the Capital Governorate on June 3, 2018 and achieved notable success, before it became effective in all governorates on July 1st, he added. The law fines the driver who causes the accident KD 20, he said, adding that the settlement document is sent to the insurance company, allowing the beneficiary to receive the compensation without the need to go to court in a process that takes a shorter period of time.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun