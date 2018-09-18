Harbi becomes first Kuwaiti doctor with hip arthroscopy certificate

BRUSSELS: The Erasme University Hospital in the Belgian capital Brussels presented Kuwaiti doctor Hussein Al-Harbi with a certificate in hip arthroscopy, the first ever for a Kuwaiti surgeon. Kuwait sends patients who need treatment for their hips for medical treatment abroad, because there are no doctors specialized in hip arthroscopy in the country, Harbi said in a statement yesterday. He added that he intends to continue his studies in a different medical field in France for a year, before returning to Kuwait in 2020 to resume his work.

The certificate ceremony was attended by Kuwait Ambassador to Belgium and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jassem Al-Budaiwi. Budaiwi noted that Kuwait is proud of Harbi’s achievement as the first Kuwaiti doctor in this medical field. Erasme hospital is one of the top Belgian hospitals, he said, adding that Kuwait often sends patients in need of treatment abroad to this hospital. – KUNA