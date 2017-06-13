Harasser jailed followed by deportation

KUWAIT: Criminal court sentenced a Gulf national to two years in jail followed by deportation for compromising the reputation of his friend’s wife, as he wanted to have a relation with her. The suspect stole the woman’s number from her husband’s phone, and then harassed her. When she admonished him, he sent voice and written messages with indecent words including threats to expose her to her family, so she told her husband.

Assault

An Egyptian man told Khaitan police that two of his in-laws living with him beat him with a wooden hammer, and provided a medical report which said his treatment needs 21 days. Separately, a Lebanese couple in Jabriya told police they were beaten and robbed by two Jordanians who filed a counter complaint. – Translated from the Arabic press