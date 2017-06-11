Harasser deported for touching sensitive parts of women

KUWAIT: A security source said Director General of Farwaniya Security Maj Gen Saleh Al-Enezi sent a memo to Interior Ministry Assistant Undersecretary for General Security Maj Gen Ibrahim Al-Tarrah asking for the deportation of an Arab man accused of harassment. The suspect was caught red handed touching sensitive parts of women, then apologized, claiming it was an accident. Citizens and expat women complained about the man who was caught while harassing an Arab woman.

Search for burglar

A thief almost took a safe weighing 120 kg, if it was not for a neighbor who saw him from the balcony, so he left the safe and escaped. The neighbor noted down the license plate number of the suspect’s car and gave it to police. Authorities found out that the car was stolen and are searching for the thief.

Bootlegger held

Criminal detectives arrested a man who has been active in trading in imported liquor. Detectives received tips about a man trading in liquor, so they went to his address with a warrant to raid his house. They found there a large quantity of liquor, which he confessed belonged to him. – Translated from the Arabic press