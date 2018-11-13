Handing back Kuwaiti archives step forward: Iraqi official

Looted items returned in ceremony at Diplomatic Institute

KUWAIT: Handing back state TV and radio archives to Kuwait comes as a step within Iraq’s determination to make amends and fully restore relations with Kuwait on the backdrop of the 1990 invasion and occupation, an Iraqi senior diplomat said yesterday. Iraq is keen to build bilateral relations with neighborly Kuwait on a sound foundation in lieu of the relationship to return even better, said Iraqi Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Hazem Al-Youssefi. He made the remarks on the sidelines of a ceremony held yesterday at Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute to celebrate the archives handing in.

Having newly-elected President Barham Saleh make Kuwait his first destination for an official visit abroad is proof that good relations with Kuwait is in the heart of Iraq’s political interests, noted Youssefi, adding that handing back the archives also comes in line with relevant Security Council resolutions. It came “after efforts were exerted, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2107,” added the official. Iraqi forces looted Kuwaiti national archives, including those of TV and Radio, during the seven-month occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91.

Nasser Al-Hayyen, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organizations, said meanwhile that Kuwaiti POWs and the missing during the invasion is the most important issue for Kuwait. “We see the fate of the 369 missing as a pressing issue. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will spare no effort in this regard,” he stressed. However, UNDP Resident Representative and Coordinator in Kuwait Dr Tarek El-Sheikh said that such positive step; which Kuwaiti and Iraqi foreign ministries deserve praise for, manifests determination of both countries to turn a new leaf and carry on with the best of neighborly conduct. – KUNA