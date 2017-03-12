Halfway there! Fifth B777-300ER aircraft joins Kuwait Airways fleet

58 percent seat capacity increases on key long-haul routes

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways, the official national carrier of the State of Kuwait, has this weekend welcomed the fifth of 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft into its expanding, new look fleet; signaling the halfway point in an order for the extended-range aircraft and second-largest passenger jet in the sky today.

Following the theme of naming the new fleet after place names, in Kuwait, the fifth Boeing 777-300ER has been called ‘Warbah’ – the Kuwaiti island that sits at the mouth of the Euphrates River. After entering commercial service, ‘Warbah’ will be a key factor in enabling the airline to increase its seat capacity on Kuwait Airways’ long-haul routes, during the Summer Season, to destinations like Frankfurt, Bangkok and Manila.

While, during the Summer Season, Frankfurt (4), Bangkok (7) and Manila (7) maintained the same number of weekly flights as the Winter Schedule, the seat capacity increases that the introduction of the Boeing 777-300ER fleet will make on these routes, will be close to 60 per cent.

“As we stand at the midway point of the delivery order of 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, we already recognize the importance these new planes have had in improving the product offering we provide to many of our long-haul customers on core routes within our network,” said Rasha Al-Roumi, Chairperson and CEO of Kuwait Airways.

“In just a short period of time, since the first Boeing 777-300ER delivery in December 2016, these aircraft have increased our seat capacity, increased the numbers in our operational fleet, and allowed Kuwait Airways to boost flight frequencies to key destinations – in line with demand. The new aircraft are also the canvass upon which we showcase our new look livery to the world,” Roumi added.

“In addition to this, the Boeing 777-300ER fleet has also enhanced Kuwait Airways’ on-board product offering, including one of the most spacious economy seat configurations in the world, a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system [Panasonic ex3], and the introduction of new menus that cater to the widest range of palettes and specialist requests,” she concluded.

Later into the Summer Season, which starts 26th March, Kuwait Airways will exclusively deploy Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on its Bangkok, Manila, Dhaka, and Frankfurt routes. Dates for the full transfer of these aircraft onto several other long-haul routes will be announced shortly.