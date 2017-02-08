Hala February opening festival tomorrow

KUWAIT: The Relations and Security Information Department at the Interior Ministry said that on the occasion of the launch of the 18th Hala February festival tomorrow, all measures have been taken to facilitate and coordinate contacts with other security sectors for the start of celebrations of the 56th National Day and 26th Liberation Day, which coincide with the 11th anniversary of His Highness the Amir’s ascension to power.

It said that Salem Al-Mubarak Street will be closed at the intersection of Qatar St and Amro bin Al-Aas St in both directions. All entrances leading to Salem Al-Mubarak St will be closed starting from tonight at midnight. It said that all open yards near Salem Al-Mubarak will be used as parking spaces, and there will be two locations for those with special needs – one behind Laila Gallery and the other across from Thuraya Mall and next to Eureka showroom. The statement said there will be buses for those with special needs, the elderly and sick people to go to the celebration site. The festival is set to take place tomorrow afternoon following the Friday Prayer.