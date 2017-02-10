Hala February kicks off with a bang

KUWAIT: Hala February 2017 Carnival kicked off yesterday as Kuwaitis, expatriates joined the colorful parade. Some government ministries, agencies and foreign embassies participated in the parade. The Hala February Festival is aimed at promoting tourism as lots of people from GCC countries come to Kuwait with their families to celebrate. Activities include; concerts, shopping, sports and poetry seminars. Festivals play a vital role in promoting tourism in Kuwait. Visitors who arrive during the springtime in Kuwait, get to experience the Hala February, one of the most dazzling festivals in Kuwait. The Hala February is an annual event, celebrated in the spring season every year. It is basically a month-long commemoration of liberation of Kuwait, and runs from 1st February to 28th February.