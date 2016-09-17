Haj mission successful

KUWAIT: Head of Kuwait’s hajj mission Khulaif Al-Othainah thanked all ministries and state bodies represented in the mission, such as awqaf, health, interior and information ministries, KFSD, PAYS, KRCS and Kuwait’s consulate in Jeddah for their efforts during this year’s hajj.

Sugar sales

Commenting on a video circulating over social media networks showing sugar distributed by the company to citizens clumping, Kuwait Supply Company explained that the white lumps seen in the video were finely grounded sugar that crystallized under humidity. The company explained that it imports sugar from Germany, where the best quality is produced.

Ceremony honors doctors

A ceremony was held to honor 34 doctors including a Kuwaiti for passing the International Association for the Study of Pain (IASP) test on treating pain and conducting minor surgeries by ultrasound. Dr Abdul Mohsen Abdul Redha Al-Sahhaf said that he was honored at the ceremony for holding a specialization from the US in this field of medicine.

African fraud

Two Nigerians were arrested for fraud, said security sources, noting that the suspects used to call potential victims at random by special mobile numbers claiming to have stained dollars they are willing to sell at cheaper than usual rates, in addition to a special substance to remove the stains. The sources added that as soon as they collected the Kuwaiti dinars from the victims, they used to speed off and transfer the money abroad.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi