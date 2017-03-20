My hair journey this year

Most of you guys know that I’ve tried out so many different hairstyles and I love changing up my look every now and then. Having the same hairstyle everyday can get really boring and repetitive. I think a cool hairstyle can really transform any look and make you look more put together. There are so many looks you can try out without having to damage your hair with dye. Here are some of my favorites!

1. A fresh new cut

Getting a new haircut always makes me feel so much better and more confident; it’s like having a fresh start. Cutting my hair super short was so spontaneous because I’ve always had long hair for as long as I can remember, but I really loved rocking the short hair. It was such a nice change for me.

2- The perfect blow out

Going to the salon and getting a blow-dry is one of my favorite pick me ups. Whenever my hair is looking dull and flat, I love adding some volume and life to my hair with a quick blow dry.

3- Extensions

It’s easy to get bored with the length of your hair which is why I love switching up my look with clip in extensions. This time I went for the super long Naomi Campbell look which I’m loving right now! There are so many ways I can style it and its such a change from my shoulder length hair that I’m used to.

4- Messy up do

For the days where I’m in a rush or running late, throwing my hair up into a messy bun is the fastest way to get my hair out of my face while still looking stylish and chic.

5- Braids

Braids are the perfect solution to when you’re having a bad hair day. With my busy schedule, long days, and trying to fit in workouts whenever I can, putting my hair into braids is the best way to keep my hair from looking like a complete disaster by the end of the day.

6- Hair accessories

You can turn any basic hair do into a statement by adding some hair accessories. We love experimenting with different kinds of accessories like hair threads and jewels in our salon and we’ve been really having fun with this trend.

By Yalda Golsharifi