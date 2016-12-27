Gulf Bank obtains investment licenses from CMA, Kuwait

Gulf Bank is the first Kuwait bank to obtain such licenses

KUWAIT: Gulf Bank is proud to announce that it is the first Bank to officially obtain investment licenses from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Kuwait, last week.

The licenses that were granted to Gulf Bank will enable the Bank to practice the following activities: Portfolio manager, Custodian, Investment Controller, Subscription Agent, in addition to the initial approval to perform as an Investment Adviser. These licenses will run for three years starting from the date of the issuance.

Tareq AlSaleh, Gulf Bank’s Assistant General Manager-Investments, Consumer Banking, commented on this occasion by saying that: “The granting of the licenses to Gulf Bank is an important milestone that will enable us to better serve our customers and meet their investment needs.”

AlSaleh added:” Gulf Bank will soon unveil a distinguished and specific investment service allowing our customers to invest in a unique way across the region. This service will enable customers to invest in global markets safely based on their personal needs and efficiently to reach optimal return on their investment.”

