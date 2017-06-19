Gulf Bank congratulates Women Football Champions

KUWAIT: Gulf Bank was pleased to sponsor the ‘Women Football Tournament’ for female football players in Kuwait and the GCC. The players showcased their soccer skills and abilities during the tournament which culminated in an exciting championship match on 14 June.
The event was organized by Eighty Percent, a socially driven sports company established by three young Kuwaiti women dedicated to sports and fitness. Held over the period of two weeks, the ‘Women Football Tournament’ included 120 players from Kuwait and the region who competed over 20 games and scored a total 104 goals. The games were held at the Sheikh Jaber Stadium and attendance was high.
Team Jaguars were the champions of the tournament, team Vamos took second place, and team West Wing came in third place.
A special award for best team of the tournament went to All Oyoun Sports Club. An awards ceremony was held after the championship match, with speeches from HE Sheikha Zain Al Sabah, Undersecretary of the Ministry of State of Youth Affairs; Khaled Al Roudan, Minster of Commerce and Industry; Dr Hamoud Fulaiteh, Deputy Director General of the Public Authority for Sports; and Ms Rawya Al Hajery, Co-Founder of Eighty Percent. Ms Laila Al-Qatami, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Communications at Gulf Bank said: “Gulf Bank was pleased to support Eighty Percent’s football tournament for females.
The Bank believes in supporting talented Kuwaiti entrepreneurs and the importance of sports and fitness play in leading a healthy lifestyle. The Bank is also a strong supporter of women’s empowerment initiatives. The Bank congratulates the winning team on their victory and all the players for their commitment. We also extend our best wishes to everyone who worked to make the event a success. Furthermore, we look forward to supporting more initiatives from young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs that showcase the talent we have in our country.
Ms Rawya Al Hajery, said: “We are very pleased with the success achieved this year and with our partnership with Gulf Bank. We look forward to organizing future tournaments that involve enthusiastic female sports lovers and raise awareness of the opportunities available for females to showcase their skills and talent, while encouraging others to lead healthy and active lives”. Gulf Bank’s Ramadan activities for this Holy season included the distribution of food boxes in collaboration with Saveco, Loyac, and Kuwait Food Bank.
In addition to celebrating Girgi’an through visits to children’s hospitals in collaboration with Kuwait Association for the Care of Children in Hospitals (KAACH) and with the Ideal Education School, Nayef palace and the Kuwait Center for Mental Health. The Bank also launched a well-received Ramadan dedicated TVC at the start of the Holy month. To find out more about Gulf Bank’s initiatives please visit one of Gulf Bank’s 56 branches; contact the Customer Contact Center on 1805805, visit the bank’s bilingual website at www.e-gulfbank.com, or see its social media channels.
