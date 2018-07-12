Guard hurt in armed heist

KUWAIT: An Egyptian security officer was shot in the thigh yesterday after three unidentified armed robbers tried to intercept a secured money transport vehicle and rob the money in it in Shuwaikh industrial area. The guard’s two companions were uninjured. Security sources said the three robbers in an SUV intercepted the vehicle with a firearm, an axe, a cleaver and a hammer with the intention to break open the safe and steal the money. They added that the armored vehicle driver accelerated, colliding into the suspects’ vehicle, which made them fire several shots, one of which hit the guard, before the suspects fled the scene. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress to identify and arrest the suspects. – Hanan Al-Saadoun