Guarantor must for treatment at public hospitals

KUWAIT: The health ministry has implemented a new system to guarantee collection of fees it has imposed on expatriates when they are admitted to public hospitals for surgeries or receive expensive treatment, where a guarantor will sign a form to pay the fees in case the patient does not. The form is a guarantee and undertaking by the guarantor to pay for the services presented to the non-Kuwaiti patient.

The form includes the guarantor’s and patient’s information, as well as the amount payable. In case of non-payment, the health ministry has the right to take legal action against the guarantor without any warning. – Al-Anbaa