Groundbreaking heart transplant

KUWAIT: A group of Kuwaiti and German surgeons have successfully transplanted a heart for a 14-year-old Kuwaiti citizen, Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah announced yesterday. The minister said in a statement that the operation, which lasted for seven hours, was conducted at Adan Hospital. It is the 61st of its kind globally and the first in the Middle East, he said.