Grilling motion planned at the start of new term

KUWAIT: MP Al-Humaidi Al-Subaei announced plans to file a grilling motion against Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan at the beginning of the new parliamentary term. Subaei added he will also grill Minister of Oil and Minister of Electricity and Water Bakheet Al-Rasheedi. “I will file my motion by the beginning of the new term and this might coincide with another motion to be simultaneously filed by MP Mubarak Al-Hajraf,” he said, noting that his grilling motion will be constitutionally irrelevant if Roudhan is reshuffled.

Responding to a question about the growing number of grilling motions, Subaei said ministers had been given enough time and ample chance for reform, and that the past period was more than enough to evaluate them. “I declared my intentions to grill both ministers a year ago and nothing was done ever since,” he said. In a different concern, Subaei said Kuwait’s cultural office in London was the “worst ever” and that Kuwaiti students had made several complaints about it.

Nursing concerns

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah yesterday met the Kuwait Nursing Association board headed by Bader Nashmi Al-Enezi to discuss various nursing concerns. Enezi expressed satisfaction with the meeting, noting that many topics were discussed including nurses’ rights and the problems they face. Enezi added the agenda included Kuwaiti nurses’ salaries and granting GCC and bedoon nurses two days off a week, which the minister promised to study.

Qadsiya denies allegations

Al-Qadsiya Sports Club secretary Hassan Abul Hassan expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as ‘truth twisting’ and ‘random accusations’ pointed at the club concerning a match on Friday with the Egyptian Al-Zamalek club. Abul Hassan issued a statement noting that Qadsiya were very keen on the minutest details of hosting the match and that they respected all regulations, starting with printing the exact number of tickets according to the stadium capacity. “However, crowds of fans without tickets rushed in just before the match,” he explained, expressing amazement at Kuwait Football Federation’s attitude and its attempts to disclaim responsibility for what happened.

Abul Hassan added the Zamalek team arrived just before the match accompanied by a diplomat who claimed to be the ambassador and started snobbishly ordering security forces to allow hundreds of Egyptian fans in, which led to an argument. Qadsiya Chairman Sheikh Khaled Al-Fahd quickly responded to resolve the problem. “The diplomat then refused to get in because he realized the problem he had created,” Abul Hassan added, urging the media to verify all news reports.

In addition, Abul Hassan said the club filed a complaint with the Arab Football Federation for stopping the match for 10 minutes and declaring that Qadsiya would be deemed the loser even if its team won the match. “This negatively affected the players,” he added, noting that some parties were “fishing in murky waters” and trying to blame the whole thing on Qadsiya.

By A Saleh