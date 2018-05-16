Grand Mosque capacity limited due to constructions

KUWAIT: The Grand Mosque will have a maximum capacity of 18,000 worshippers this year; a limited number compared to previous Ramadan seasons due to expansion works of the First Ring Road which will prevent setting up tents and utilizing open years in the mosque’s perimeters to absorb extra worshippers, according to sources inside the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs. Meanwhile, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahd Al-Afasi reaffirmed keenness on providing all facilities for worshippers during the holy month of Ramadan. Afasi said during a tour at the Grand Mosque yesterday that all preparations were made to receive worshippers during the holy month in cooperation with concerned authorities at the interior and health ministers, civil defense and many other state departments.

Clean Fuel Project

The Clean Fuel Project will be initially launched in July, while the remaining phases will be gradually completed by the beginning of 2019, said informed sources. The project was delayed several times because of the long time it took for some relevant bodies to study its paperwork, in addition to the delay by some contractors who had been having financial problems, the sources noted. The Clean Fuel Project is a strategic project to expand and upgrade Mina Abdullah and Mina Al-Ahmadi Refineries to be an integrated refining complex with a total capacity of 800,000 bpd. It is expected to boost Kuwait’s global position in the oil refining industry, and fulfill the local and international demand for clean fuels that meet the most stringent environmental requirements.

By A Saleh