Grace period for absconders

KUWAIT: The manpower authority and the interior ministry’s residency directorate have agreed to allow residency violators reported absconding in the period from Jan 3, 2016 until April 22, 2018 to legalize their status or depart the country without paying any fines. Residency Affairs Director Maj Gen Talal Maarafi said all transactions of those reported absconding after April 22, 2018 will be rejected. He added some exemptions would be made for citizens’ spouses and children, as well as foreign founding partners of companies. – A Saleh