Govt to fully Kuwaitize public sector; call to limit Egyptian and Filipino communities

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan urged all bodies subjected to the ministry to provide him with a schedule for replacing expats with citizens. Informed sources added that according to CSC’s plans on replacing expats with citizens, the ultimate goal is for citizens to reach 100 percent of the total workforce in administrative, media, PR, IT, development, follow-up and statistics jobs within five years, 95 percent in scientific, financial, economic and commercial jobs and 80 percent in craft jobs.

The National Assembly’s employment committee yesterday failed to meet for a lack of quorum to study the issue of growing unemployment among Kuwaitis and prepare its final report to the Assembly on the issue. The committee was formed with the main aim of pressing the government to create jobs for nationals, mainly by dismissing expatriates in public sector jobs and offering incentives to nationals to seek jobs in the private sector. MP Mohammad Al-Dallal yesterday called for the need to check the growing numbers of certain expatriate communities, especially the Egyptian and the Filipino communities.