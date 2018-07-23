Govt to act firmly against financial violations

Kuwait to build branch of Gustave Roussy cancer center

KUWAIT: The Cabinet assigned financial monitors and Civil Services Commission (CSC) to act firmly against violations registered by authorities overseeing performance. The Cabinet, in its weekly meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, assigned financial monitors to prepare a guide to deal with financial violations, as well as the CSC to prevent repetition of the breaches in state institutions .The executives, meanwhile, discussed projects implemented according to the offset program. They also assigned the Civil Aviation General Directorate to provide a report every three months over the construction of the cargo city at Kuwait International Airport.

Kuwait-Saudi Coordination Council

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled briefed the cabinet about the signing of a document with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir regarding the establishment of Kuwait-Saudi Coordination Council, which would include multi-faceted cooperation as well as achieving further integration. Meanwhile, the cabinet congratulated Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi on July 23 revolution. It also rejected the Israeli parliament’s Jewish nation law, which contradicted with international law, UN and human rights principles. It urged the international community to reject this law. The government condemned an explosion outside Kabul that killed and wounded many people.

Cancer center

The government will establish a branch of France-based Gustave Roussy cancer research and treatment institute in Kuwait, with aim of promoting efficiency of the health care. The Cabinet said the establishment of the Gustave Roussy in Kuwait would improve methods of diagnosis, tests and use of state-of-art technology to treat tumors. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for national Assembly Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement following the session Gustave Roussy would contribute to attracting renowned medical staff from around the world. The government assigned the Ministry of Finance to urgently finalize all measures to build the institute’s branch in Kuwait. Gustave Roussy is one of the world’s leading cancer research institutes and the premier European Cancer Centre. It is a center for patient care, research and teaching, where patients with all types of cancer can be treated. Kuwait’s 2035 vision aimed at, among other things, promoting the health care through construction of hospitals, clinics as well as expansion of current ones.

Donations to Iraq

Kuwait has donated power generators and fresh water, and will be providing oil by-products for Iraq in order to honor energy and water needs of the Iraqi people, two ministers said. Minister of Electricity and Water and Minister of Oil Bakheet Al-Rashidi briefed the Cabinet that the Ministry of Electricity and Water donated power generators with a total production of 30,000 kilowatts and would be supplying Iraq with oil derivatives. Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan said the ministry dispatched fresh water tankers to honor needs of the Iraqi people. The two ministers were briefing the government in its weekly meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, about acts to alleviate suffering of the Iraqi people upon instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Kuwait granted Iraq 17 mobile power generators in light of the critical circumstances the Iraqi people are undergoing, chiefly a serious shortage of power, mainly in southern city of Basra. His Highness the Amir had told Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi by phone that the State of Kuwait was ready to assist its neighbor to overcome the current turmoil, emphasizing that stability in Baghdad is among Kuwait’s chief concerns. Lack of public services and electricity have resulted in mass protests throughout southern Iraqi cities, with protestors demanding better services and more job opportunities. – KUNA