Govt seeks temporary waiver of sports ban

PAS making ‘serious and relentless efforts’

KUWAIT: The government yesterday called on FIFA and the International Olympic Committee to temporarily lift a 14-month sports ban while it amends a controversial law. The Public Authority for Sports (PAS) urged football’s governing body and the IOC to “lift the ban on Kuwaiti sports activities temporarily until relevant local laws are revised”.

World sports bodies led by FIFA and the IOC suspended Kuwait in October last year for the second time since 2010 over alleged government meddling in sports. The suspension was due to legislation over recent years that allowed the government to interfere in local sports federations and undermine their independence.

In a statement yesterday published by the official KUNA news agency, Kuwait’s sports authority said it was making “serious and relentless efforts” to have the ban lifted. It said the National Assembly would set up a panel on Tuesday next week to draft amendments to the relevant laws. Kuwait is hoping to compete in the qualifiers for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, it said. —AFP